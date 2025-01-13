Watch: Los Angeles Wildfires Kill 16, Displace 150,000, Destroy 12,000 Homes, $150 Billion in Losses—Will It Get Worse?

The Los Angeles wildfires have claimed 16 lives, displaced 150,000 people, and destroyed 12,000 homes, causing over $150 billion in losses. Watch the devastating impact unfold and ask: will it get worse?

The wildfires currently ravaging the Los Angeles area have caused widespread destruction, claiming lives, displacing thousands, and leaving thousands of homes and buildings reduced to ashes. Here’s a breakdown of the devastation and ongoing situation.

Death Toll and Displacement

At least 16 people have been killed by the fires that began last Tuesday, fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds. The death toll includes five fatalities from the Palisades Fire along the coast and 11 from the Eaton Fire further inland. The LA County medical examiner’s office reported that 16 people are still missing, and that number is expected to rise. Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate, with about 150,000 people currently under evacuation orders.

Economic Impact and Property Damage

The fires have already burned through more than 12,000 structures, and early estimates suggest that the damage could result in the costliest disaster in U.S. history, with losses potentially ranging between USD 135 billion and USD 150 billion. As of Sunday morning, nearly 70,000 customers in California were without power, more than half of them in Los Angeles County.

Impact on Local Communities and Landmarks

While many high-profile homes, including those of celebrities like Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, and LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick, have been destroyed, the fires have also severely impacted local communities. A historically significant haven for Black families in Altadena, where generations avoided discriminatory housing practices, was among the areas devastated. Several religious places, including a mosque, a synagogue, a Catholic parish, and several Protestant churches, were also destroyed.

Fire Containment and Ongoing Risk

As of Sunday, Cal Fire reported that the Palisades Fire was only 11% contained, while the Eaton Fire was 27% contained. The Kenneth Fire near West Hills has been fully contained, and the Hurst Fire is 89% contained. However, the threat remains high as strong Santa Ana winds are expected to return, with red flag warnings issued for severe fire conditions through Wednesday.

Public Services and Infrastructure Affected

Firefighting efforts have been hindered by significant damage to water, sewer, and power infrastructure across the region. Some hydrants ran dry, and a 440 million-litre reservoir was out of service, prompting California Governor Gavin Newsom to order state officials to investigate. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley also criticized the city’s leadership for not providing enough funding for firefighting efforts.

Canceled and Postponed Events

In the wake of the fires, several major events have been rescheduled or canceled. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony was moved to January 26, while the Oscars voting window was extended. Additionally, the NFL shifted the Los Angeles Rams’ wild-card playoff game to Arizona, and NBA games were postponed, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ match against the Hornets.

Investigation into the Cause of the Fires

The cause of the fires remains undetermined, although investigators have ruled out lightning as the source. While lightning is a common cause of wildfires in the U.S., there were no reports of lightning in the Palisades or Eaton areas. Investigators are now focusing on the possibility of intentional fires or sparks from utility lines.

Leadership Challenges and Criticism

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing criticism for alleged leadership failures, as many blame the city’s political response and resource management. Governor Gavin Newsom is also under scrutiny after the state’s firefighting resources were found lacking in key areas.

This ongoing crisis has become one of the most challenging times in Los Angeles’ history, with leaders under intense pressure to address the destruction and recovery efforts.