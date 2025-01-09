Los Angeles Wildfires: What You Need to Know About Embers Raining Down Across the Area

Learn everything you need to know about the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, including how embers are raining down across the area, impacting neighborhoods, businesses, and causing widespread evacuations.

At least five people have been killed and more than 1,000 structures destroyed as intense wildfires sweep through the Los Angeles area. Fast-moving flames have engulfed homes and businesses, forcing residents to flee smoke-filled canyons and celebrity-studded neighborhoods. The fires began on Tuesday, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds that gusted up to 70 mph (112 kph) in some locations. The winds continued on Wednesday, making aerial firefighting efforts dangerous for a time. However, air support resumed on Wednesday morning.

State and Local Response

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of over 1,400 firefighting personnel to battle the blazes. In an unprecedented move, the Los Angeles Fire Department called on all off-duty firefighters to assist in the effort. Firefighting teams are arriving from across the country, including 300 personnel from Oregon, 146 from Washington, and others from Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona.

Massive Financial Losses

AccuWeather has estimated that the economic damage from these wildfires could range from $52 billion to $57 billion in preliminary losses.

The Palisades Fire: The Most Destructive in LA History

The Palisades Fire is being regarded as the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, having destroyed an estimated 1,000 structures in the hilly coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. This surpasses the previous record held by the Sayre Fire of 2008, which destroyed 604 structures. Around 25 square miles (40 square kilometers) of the area were burned. Pacific Palisades is home to many celebrity residences and was immortalized in the Beach Boys’ classic “Surfin’ USA.”

Also Read: ‘Girl, You’re No Longer Governor’: Elon Musk Roasts Justin Trudeau for Rejecting US-Canada Merger Call

Notable structures destroyed by the fire include the Palisades Charter High School, the public library, several banks, grocery stores, and boutiques. Traffic congestion caused by residents trying to escape hampered evacuation efforts, with crews using bulldozers to clear abandoned cars for emergency vehicles. Photos of the area depict a scene many are describing as apocalyptic.

💔🇺🇸 This is Los Angeles amid the wildfires.



But sure, let’s send another $100 BILLION to ISRAEL & UKRAINE! pic.twitter.com/lXXtTAtOxz — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 9, 2025

Other Fires Affecting the Region

In addition to the Palisades Fire, several other wildfires are wreaking havoc. The Eaton Fire, located north of Pasadena, has burned between 200 and 500 structures and damaged five school campuses in Altadena. This fire scorched over 16.5 square miles (43 square kilometers). Meanwhile, the Hurst Fire in Sylmar prompted evacuations and has grown to one square mile (2.6 square kilometers). Late Wednesday, another blaze broke out in the Hollywood Hills.

An apocalyptic sunrise in Los Angeles, California, as smoke from wildfires blankets the sky.



The person filming says they've never seen anything like it in all their years living there.



"There is so much smoke that it is blocking the sun." pic.twitter.com/JVOmBGBB0y — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 8, 2025

Evacuations and Displacement

More than 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as fires continue to spread. These numbers continue to fluctuate as new evacuation orders are issued. Hundreds of evacuees, many elderly, were reported to be at the Pasadena evacuation center by Wednesday afternoon. Several wealthy neighborhoods, including Calabasas and Santa Monica, were threatened, with celebrities like Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, and James Woods forced to flee their homes.

Poor Air Quality and Health Risks

The wildfires have created a thick cloud of smoke and ash, impacting air quality across a vast area. Air and dust advisories have been issued for 17 million people throughout Southern California, with the worst conditions in the fire-affected regions. In East Los Angeles, the air quality index reached an unhealthy 173, with a “good” air quality index being 50 or less.

Dr. Puneet Gupta, assistant medical director for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, warned that wildfire smoke can trigger heart attacks, worsen asthma, and release dangerous chemicals like cyanide and carbon dioxide.

Event Cancellations and Rescheduling

The fires and hazardous conditions have led to the cancellation and rescheduling of several major events. The NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings’ home game against the Calgary Flames. The Critics Choice Awards, originally set for Sunday, have been rescheduled to January 26. Additionally, the organization behind the Oscars extended the nomination voting window and delayed the planned nomination announcement. Several film premieres were canceled, and Universal Studios Hollywood closed for the day due to the smoky and windy conditions. The J. Paul Getty Trust also announced closures of its Getty Villa and Getty Center museums for the next few days.

School and Business Closures

The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced all schools will remain closed on Thursday. In addition, numerous film productions, including “Hacks,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Suits LA,” have canceled shooting due to the fires and weather conditions.

Power Outages Affecting Thousands

Approximately 310,000 customers were without power in Southern California as of Wednesday evening, with more than half of these outages occurring in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.Us. The outages are a result of both the fires and the strong winds that have affected the area.