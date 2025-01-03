“Loveyapa Hogaya”: Title Track from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Starrer Released

Mumbai: Junaid Khan is set to romance Khushi Kapoor in Advait Chandan’s upcoming film, Loveyapa. As anticipation builds for this drama, the makers have released the title track, “Loveyapa Hogaya,” which is already creating a buzz among fans.

A Youthful Love Anthem

The song, featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has been described as “A Love Anthem for the Youth.” With its lively beats and relatable lyrics, “Loveyapa Hogaya” captures the essence of youthful romance and is sure to resonate with audiences.

Khushi Kapoor shared the song on her official Instagram account, with a playful caption: “Babu Shona karte-karte ho gaya dimag ka Bhajiyapa? Well, this is the beginning of Loveyapa! #LoveyapaHogaya song out now. #Loveyapa in theatres this Valentine’s week, from 7th February 2025.”

The post garnered attention from her sister Janhvi Kapoor, who dropped a red heart emoji, and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina.

Ensemble Cast and Plot Details

Loveyapa boasts an ensemble cast, including Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma, among others. The film explores the life of a young couple whose relationship takes a dramatic turn after they swap their mobile phones, revealing some harsh truths about each other.

A Theatrical Debut for Junaid Khan

Jointly produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa is slated for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025. The movie will mark Junaid Khan’s debut on the big screen. Khan previously impressed audiences with his performance in the Netflix drama Maharaja, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor’s The Archies did not perform well with audiences, making Loveyapa their first collaboration in a feature film. This also marks Junaid Khan’s venture into the romantic genre, stepping away from his previous projects to explore love on screen.

Loveyapa promises to deliver an engaging blend of romance and drama, with a fresh pairing that fans are eager to watch unfold.