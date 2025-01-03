Gas Leak from LPG Tanker Overturns on Avinashi Flyover in Coimbatore, Five Schools Closed as Safety Precaution

Chennai: A significant gas leak occurred in Coimbatore early on Friday morning after an LPG tanker carrying 20 metric tons of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) overturned on the Avinashi flyover.

The tanker, which was transporting LPG from the Kochi Bharat Petroleum Plant to a storage facility in Coimbatore, caused a hazardous situation that resulted in the evacuation of nearby residents and the closure of five local schools.

Details of the LPG Tanker Accident

The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday when the tanker, while crossing the Avinashi flyover, lost control and overturned. The driver sustained only minor injuries, but the tanker began leaking large amounts of LPG, posing an immediate danger to residents in the surrounding area.

Authorities quickly sprang into action, working for several hours to bring the gas leak under control. The leak created a potential risk of an explosion, prompting officials to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Safety Measures: School Closures and Evacuations

In an effort to safeguard children and the public, five schools in the immediate vicinity of the accident site were closed. Local authorities also evacuated residents within a one-kilometer radius of the overturned tanker. The closure of the schools and the evacuation were necessary steps to prevent exposure to potential hazards, including fire or explosion risks due to the flammable nature of LPG.

Road Closures and Traffic Diversions

As a result of the accident, the Avinashi flyover remains closed to traffic. Local authorities have implemented rerouted traffic to avoid congestion around the accident site. This road closure has caused significant traffic disruptions, with drivers advised to seek alternative routes.

Specialized Equipment to Manage Tanker Removal

Specialized equipment, including resources brought from Tiruchy, has been deployed to safely remove the overturned LPG tanker from the flyover. The tanker’s removal is a delicate operation due to the risk of further leakage or ignition, and officials are continuing efforts to ensure that the area is completely secure before normal traffic flow resumes.

Prevention of Major Disaster: Lack of Overhead Power Lines

One fortunate aspect of this accident is that the Avinashi flyover does not have overhead power lines, which significantly reduced the potential for a large-scale disaster. The absence of power lines helped prevent the situation from escalating into a fire or explosion, which could have caused severe damage and loss of life.

Comparison to Jaipur-Ajmer Highway LPG Tanker Disaster

This recent accident in Coimbatore has drawn comparisons to the tragic LPG tanker incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on December 20, 2024.

In that incident, an LPG tanker overturned, caught fire, and exploded, resulting in the deaths of four people on the spot, with the death toll later rising to 19. The fire also severely injured 80 others, many of whom sustained critical injuries.

An #LPG tanker of 18 tonnes capacity met with an accident on Avinashi Road old flyover in #Coimbatore early on Friday. The gas leak has been brought under control. Accident spot cordoned off. 📽️: @peri_periasamy @THChennai @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/LJe9jhC9kh — Periasamy M (@peri_periasamy) January 3, 2025

Additionally, the blast destroyed 37 vehicles, including trailers, trucks, buses, and smaller cars, while dense smoke created breathing difficulties for local residents and caused eye irritation. Some reported finding dead birds in the area.

While the Coimbatore accident did not result in a similar tragedy, authorities are continuing their efforts to prevent further dangers, including monitoring air quality and ensuring that the area is free of any residual hazards.

Also Read | Bus Collides with Trailer on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Over 20 Passengers Injured

Recent LPG-Related Accidents in Coimbatore

This incident marks the second major LPG tanker-related accident in Coimbatore in just a short span. Ten days prior to this accident, another LPG truck loaded with cylinders overturned in Kanuvai, though that incident did not result in any fatalities. Preliminary investigations into the Kanuvai accident revealed that poor maintenance of the vehicle was a contributing factor.

Ongoing Investigation and Cleanup Efforts

The investigation into Friday’s LPG tanker accident is still ongoing. Authorities are working to fully secure the area and clear the overturned tanker. While no casualties have been reported so far, the event has highlighted the risks involved in the transportation of hazardous materials like LPG. Police have indicated that they will continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any further incidents.