Lucky Escape for Nursing Students as Bus Catches Fire

Bapatla: In a fortunate turn of events, around 30 nursing students had a narrow escape after the bus they were traveling in suddenly caught fire in Bapatla district. The incident occurred near Gudavalli, in Cherukupalli Mandal, while the students were on their way to their college.

According to reports, the bus caught fire unexpectedly, causing panic among the passengers. The driver acted quickly, stopping the vehicle, and the locals rushed to assist. The students were safely evacuated through the windows before the flames engulfed the entire bus.

By the time the fire department arrived, the bus had been completely consumed by the flames. Firefighters worked diligently to control and extinguish the fire, preventing further damage or spread.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and all students were safely evacuated thanks to the swift action of the driver and the help from the local community. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures in public transport, especially when transporting large groups of people.