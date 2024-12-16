Madhya Pradesh CM Performs Lathbazi and Talwarbazi on Aaj Tak, Faces Backlash: Video

Hyderabad: A recent incident on Aaj Tak, where the news anchor invited the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to showcase his “skills” with a sword and sticks (Lathbazi and Talwarbazi), has sparked widespread criticism. Following previous demands for the Chief Minister to perform activities like skipping and push-ups, the unusual request has raised eyebrows about the nature of political discussions on national television.

During a segment on the channel, the anchor, seemingly in jest, asked the CM to demonstrate his talent with traditional martial arts, such as the use of a sword and sticks. The suggestion has been met with mixed reactions from the public and political analysts, who question whether such theatrics should be part of serious political discourse.

Critics have expressed disappointment, calling it an unnecessary “circus” that undermines the gravity of political discussions. They argue that it detracts from important issues like governance, development, and policymaking, which should be the focus of such interactions. Meanwhile, some viewers have called for more meaningful and substantive conversations about the state’s future rather than physical demonstrations for entertainment.

As the controversy continues, many are urging media outlets to maintain professionalism and ensure that political discussions prioritize the pressing concerns of the people rather than spectacle-driven content.