Magellanic Cloud Announces Listing on National Stock Exchange

Hyderabad: Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: MCLOUD) proudly announced its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE: MCLOUD), marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey.

The listing underscores the company’s exceptional growth and dominance in the technology sector, solidifying its position at the forefront of innovation.

CEO Joseph Sudheer Thumma’s Statement

Joseph Sudheer Thumma, Global CEO & Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud, shared his excitement about the achievement, stating, “Listing on the NSE is a momentous occasion for Magellanic Cloud Limited and a validation of our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. This achievement is not just a milestone; it’s a springboard. It fuels our ascendancy to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the technology landscape. We are now primed to accelerate our growth, dominate our reach, and deliver unparalleled value to our stakeholders.”

Strengthening Position in the Technology Space

Magellanic Cloud Limited has always been at the forefront of technological advancements, specializing in e-surveillance, Information Technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITes), and drone manufacturing. The recent addition of Scanalitix, a Video Management System (VMS) and video analytics SaaS platform powered by AI, is an exciting new chapter in the company’s portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to innovation. This VMS product aligns with the company’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision.

Expansion and Global Reach

With a robust workforce of over 1,600 professionals and a portfolio of more than 600 clients, including several Fortune 1,000 companies, Magellanic Cloud Limited is a recognized leader in the global technology landscape. The NSE listing enhances the company’s visibility and credibility, enabling further expansion in both national and international markets.

Thumma further emphasized, “We are incredibly excited about the unprecedented future and the opportunities this listing unleashes for MCloud. This event marks the beginning of an even more remarkable journey as we continue to lead the way in AI-driven surveillance, GenAI, digital transformation, and drone technology.”

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited is a pioneering technology enterprise offering digital transformation, e-surveillance, AI/IoT, and drone-based solutions for real-world applications. The company is committed to harnessing cutting-edge technology to provide transformative solutions to its global clientele. With over 1,600 professionals and a client portfolio that includes some of the world’s leading Fortune 1,000 companies, Magellanic Cloud stands as a key player in the technology-driven solutions sector.