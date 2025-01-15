Maha Kumbh: Saints Perform Yagya to Promote Cow Protection and Sanatan Dharma

Prayagraj: The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has once again become a grand spectacle of spirituality and devotion, as thousands of sadhus and spiritual leaders from across the country gather to perform various religious rituals.

Among these, a significant event has caught attention — the 324 Kundiya Panchayatan Shri Gau-Pratishtha Maha Yagya, aimed at promoting cow protection and declaring the cow as the mother of the nation.

Promoting Cow Protection Through Yagya

Organized by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the sacred ‘yagya’ is set to run from January 15 to February 12. The purpose of the event is to eradicate cow slaughter in India and to restore the cow’s position as a revered ‘mother’ in the modern age.

The ‘yagya’ will involve 1,100 Brahmins performing the Pratishtha Yagya, using only pure ghee sourced from cows of all species. This unique ritual is intended to send a powerful message regarding the protection of cows and the cultural significance of Sanatan Dharma.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s Appeal

Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasized the primary objective of the yagya — to restore the prestige of the cow. He also urged political leaders to actively participate and pledge to make cow slaughter a punishable offense.

In a media interaction, the Jagadguru remarked, “This yagya is an effort to save the cow. We will provide safety and enforce strict actions against cow slaughter. Political leaders who claim to oppose cow slaughter should come here and announce that cow slaughter will be banned permanently. If they do not, their opposition is nothing but a show-off.”

Devotees Flock to Prayagraj for Amrit Snan

Meanwhile, the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to attract millions of devotees. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reported that over 3.5 crore devotees participated in the Amrit Snan (holy dip) on the first day of the festival. The event was marked by the symbolic showering of rose petals from helicopters, adding to the grandeur of the religious gathering.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela remains a symbol of deep devotion, cultural significance, and a strong call for the protection and reverence of the sacred cow in India.