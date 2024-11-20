Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Among Early Voters

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 witnessed prominent leaders and early voters setting the tone for a day of high voter turnout. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and several political figures exercised their democratic right in the early hours of polling.

Ajit Pawar Confident of Victory in Baramati

Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar cast his vote alongside his wife, Sunetra Pawar, in Katewadi, Baramati. The Baramati assembly seat has emerged as a critical contest, with Ajit Pawar facing his nephew and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate, Yugendra Pawar.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar expressed confidence in securing a substantial lead. “The people of Baramati have always stood by me. I am confident of winning with a big margin,” he said.

Yugendra Pawar, accompanied by his parents, also cast his vote and dismissed allegations against his aunt, NCP MP Supriya Sule, as “baseless.” He stated, “I trust the people of Baramati to support me.”

Voice Note Allegations Stir Controversy

The election took a dramatic turn as the BJP raised allegations regarding purported audio clips involving Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole and NCP leader Supriya Sule. The party claimed the clips indicated an attempt to use Bitcoins to influence the elections, questioning the integrity of the polls.

Ajit Pawar acknowledged the allegations and supported an investigation. “If there is any truth, it will come out. However, I cannot confirm the voices in the clips, though I recognize Patole’s voice,” he said.

Refuting the allegations, Supriya Sule declared, “It is not my voice. I am prepared to address all the BJP’s questions. My answer is a clear ‘No’ to their claims.” She also cast her vote with her daughter in Baramati.

RSS Chief Bhagwat Appeals for 100% Voter Turnout

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote early in Nagpur’s Mahal area, underscoring the importance of voter responsibility in a democracy. “Voting is not just a right but a duty. I urge all citizens to vote based on issues and ensure maximum turnout,” Bhagwat said.



Bhagwat revealed that he cut short a program in Uttarakhand to return to Nagpur and cast his vote. “This is a responsibility I fulfill during every election,” he added.

Prominent Leaders Among Early Voters

Several high-profile leaders were among the early voters in Maharashtra, reflecting their commitment to encouraging public participation in the democratic process.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan cast his vote at the Raj Bhavan club polling center in Mumbai.

cast his vote at the Raj Bhavan club polling center in Mumbai. Ashish Shelar , Mumbai BJP Chief, voted in the early hours along with former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik .

, Mumbai BJP Chief, voted in the early hours along with . Congress leader Amit Deshmukh exercised his franchise in Latur.

Polling booths across Mumbai saw voters lining up as early as 6:30 a.m., signaling robust participation.

Voting Underway Across Maharashtra

Polling began at 7 a.m. in 288 assembly constituencies across the state and will continue until 6 p.m. In constituencies with high voter turnout, citizens who join the queue before the deadline will still be allowed to cast their votes.

The state is witnessing fierce competition between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the MVA coalition. Key regions, including Pune, Nagpur, and Mumbai, are critical to determining the overall outcome.

What’s at Stake?

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti, including Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), aims to retain power, emphasizing development and welfare schemes. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), is pushing for a comeback by addressing governance issues and socio-economic concerns.

High Voter Turnout Anticipated

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 have drawn significant attention, with leaders and citizens alike emphasizing voter participation. The outcome of these elections will not only shape the state’s governance for the next five years but also set the stage for national political dynamics ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Stay Updated

With polling underway, all eyes are now on the results set to be declared on November 23, 2024. Keep following for real-time updates and insights into the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.