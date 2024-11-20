Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bollywood Celebrities Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, and Others Cast Their Vote

Mumbai: Bollywood stars and prominent film industry personalities turned up early to cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. From Akshay Kumar to Rajkummar Rao, Shubha Khote, and Farhan Akhtar, the presence of these celebrities emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Polling for all 288 assembly seats began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. today, with voters lining up at booths across the state to make their voices heard.

Bollywood Stars Encourage Voter Participation

Akshay Kumar: A Call for Responsible Voting

Actor Akshay Kumar, known for his patriotic themes in films, was among the early voters. Praising the arrangements at polling booths, particularly for senior citizens, Kumar said, “The best thing is that the arrangements are good, especially for senior citizens. Everyone should come out and vote because that’s the most important thing.”

Rajkummar Rao: Democracy Begins with Voting

Rajkummar Rao, the “Stree 2” actor, made a heartfelt appeal to citizens to exercise their right to vote. “It is our right in democracy to vote, so it’s important we step out and vote in Maharashtra. I’ve performed my duty. It’s your turn—please vote; it’s very important,” Rao told reporters after casting his vote.



Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Among Early Voters

Veteran Actor Shubha Khote: Voting as a Family Affair

Veteran actor Shubha Khote, accompanied by her daughter Bhavana Balsavar, showed that voting is a family affair. Their presence highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in shaping the future.

Farhan and Zoya Akhtar: Leading by Example

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his sister, director-producer Zoya Akhtar, were also among the early voters. Their participation underlined how influential personalities can inspire people to take part in elections.

Sonu Sood: Voting Is a Duty, Not a Holiday

Actor Sonu Sood, who has gained nationwide recognition for his philanthropic efforts, stressed the importance of voting. “Voting is important for a country. It’s the responsibility of every citizen to vote—don’t take it as a holiday,” Sood urged.

TV Actor Gautami Kapoor: One Vote Can Change the Nation

TV actor Gautami Kapoor echoed similar sentiments. “I’ve cast my vote. It’s very important to vote, and everybody in India should vote, whether you are young or old. Make yourself available because one vote will change the country,” she said.

The Political Battle in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 feature a fierce contest between two major alliances:

Ruling Mahayuti Alliance : This coalition comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

: This coalition comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA): The alliance includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP).

The stakes are high, with both sides vying to win the trust of over 9.7 crore registered voters across Maharashtra.

Bollywood’s Role in Encouraging Voter Turnout

Bollywood stars and public figures have a significant influence on the masses. Their active participation in elections not only sets an example but also motivates citizens to fulfill their civic duty. By casting their votes and speaking out about its importance, these celebrities have contributed to creating awareness about the power of democracy.

Key Highlights of the Elections

Polling Duration: Voting began at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m., with provisions for those in queues by the deadline. Voter Demographics: Over 9.7 crore voters are registered for the elections, with a substantial number of first-time voters. Celebrity Involvement: Stars like Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, and others have played a vital role in inspiring voter participation.

Why Your Vote Matters

Every vote counts in deciding the future of Maharashtra. Whether it’s about addressing local issues or influencing state governance, participation in elections is the cornerstone of democracy. As celebrities emphasize, voting is not just a right—it’s a responsibility.

Stay Tuned for Updates

As polling continues across the state, all eyes are now on the results scheduled to be declared on November 23, 2024. Follow live updates and insights as Maharashtra determines its political direction for the next five years.