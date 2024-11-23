Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Shrikant Shinde Claims Victory for Bal Thackeray’s Ideals

Mumbai: As early trends in the Maharashtra assembly elections pointed towards a decisive victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, made a bold statement on the election outcome, asserting that the mandate of the people has clearly indicated who is carrying forward the legacy and ideals of the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Maharashtra’s Political Landscape: The Mahayuti’s Strong Lead

By 12:45 PM, the Election Commission’s website showed that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, was leading across the state. The early trends indicated:

BJP leading in 125 seats ,

leading in , Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in 55 seats ,

in , Ajit Pawar’s NCP in 38 seats.

This significant early lead highlighted the dominance of the ruling coalition, suggesting a clear mandate for the political forces aligned with Eknath Shinde and his vision for Maharashtra.

Shrikant Shinde’s Statement on the Victory

Amid the emerging victory for the Mahayuti, Shrikant Shinde credited the success to the leadership of his father, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as his deputy leaders, former CM Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, and Ajit Pawar of the NCP. Shrikant Shinde emphasized that the welfare schemes introduced by the Mahayuti government, combined with CM Shinde’s accessibility to the public, played a major role in securing such a resounding win.

“The people have shown who is carrying forward the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray. The Ladki Bahin Yojana (scheme) played a crucial role, with sisters standing firmly behind their brothers,” Shrikant Shinde stated, referring to a scheme aimed at empowering women and promoting social welfare.

He also highlighted the significance of CM Shinde’s approachability, with his official residence, Varsha, remaining open to citizens at all times, a move that resonated well with the public and contributed to the Mahayuti’s electoral success.

Bal Thackeray’s Legacy and the Shiv Sena Split

The ideological battle over Bal Thackeray’s legacy has been at the heart of the political struggle between the two factions of Shiv Sena since June 2022. The split occurred when Eknath Shinde rebelled against the leadership of his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, leading to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leads in 40 Seats, JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Ahead in 37

Following the rebellion, the two factions of Shiv Sena, the one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the one led by Eknath Shinde, have been locked in a battle not just for political supremacy, but also for the mantle of carrying forward the Hindutva ideals championed by Bal Thackeray, one of Maharashtra’s most influential and charismatic political leaders.

In the current elections, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was leading in only 19 seats, a stark contrast to the success of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Shrikant Shinde, in his statement, firmly asserted that the public had decisively chosen who would uphold the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Impact of Welfare Schemes and Public Sentiment

As Shrikant Shinde mentioned, the success of the Mahayuti alliance can be attributed to the people-friendly policies implemented by the ruling coalition. Notably, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which focused on women’s welfare, became a key electoral tool, gaining widespread support. The initiative was seen as a major success, with many women voters rallying behind the government.

In addition, the Mahayuti government’s efforts in enhancing governance, boosting economic development, and creating job opportunities resonated with a large section of the population. The open-door policy of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who remained accessible to the citizens, further reinforced the ruling coalition’s popularity among voters.

Political Rivalry: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and the MVA

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had hoped for a comeback in these elections. However, early trends showed the MVA struggling to gain traction, with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena leading in just 19 seats.

Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters have been contending that they, not Eknath Shinde, are the rightful inheritors of Bal Thackeray’s vision. The political battle between the two factions of Shiv Sena continues to be fiercely contested, with each faction claiming to represent the true essence of the party and its founder.

The Road Ahead for Maharashtra Politics

With the Mahayuti alliance leading comfortably in the assembly elections, the future of Maharashtra politics seems to be firmly in the hands of Eknath Shinde and his allies in the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). As the results become clearer, it will be interesting to see how the political dynamics unfold in the state and whether Shinde’s faction can now firmly establish its control over Shiv Sena and its legacy.

This election result also raises crucial questions about the state of Hindutva politics in Maharashtra, with Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals continuing to play a central role in the state’s political discourse.