Maharashtra CM Decision Expected Soon: Eknath Shinde Holds Positive Talks with Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a decision on the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be made “in a day or two.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday before departing for Mumbai, Shinde expressed optimism after discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda regarding the formation of the next government in the state.

Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, engaged in late-night deliberations with Shah and Nadda on Thursday to finalize the power-sharing arrangement within the Mahayuti alliance, following their resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 20.

Shinde’s Statement on CM Decision

“We will finalize the decision on the Maharashtra CM in the next one or two days. Discussions are ongoing, and we are working towards a consensus,” said Shinde. He assured that he would honor the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shinde added, “This designation of being the ‘ladka bhau’ (beloved brother) of Maharashtra is more important to me than any position.”

Key Highlights of the Meeting

1. Positive Coordination Among Allies

Shinde emphasized the strong coordination between the BJP , Shiv Sena , and Ajit Pawar-led NCP within the Mahayuti alliance.

, , and within the Mahayuti alliance. He stated, “The meeting with Shah and Nadda was very positive. We are all united and determined to respect the people’s mandate by forming the government soon.”

Shinde assured that respecting the mandate of the people, who gave a clear majority to the Mahayuti alliance, is the top priority.

He dismissed any focus on personal ambitions or positions, underscoring his commitment to the alliance’s collective goals.

3. Next Steps in Government Formation

The next meeting of the Mahayuti coalition will take place in Mumbai, where final decisions on power-sharing and the Chief Minister’s post are expected to be made.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: A Resounding Victory for Mahayuti

The Mahayuti coalition, led by the BJP, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 20, with results declared on November 23.

Election Results Overview:

BJP: 132 seats

132 seats Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): 57 seats

57 seats NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 41 seats

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by the Congress, suffered a significant setback.

Congress: 16 seats (one of its worst performances in Maharashtra)

16 seats (one of its worst performances in Maharashtra) Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP): 10 seats

10 seats Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT): 20 seats

Power Dynamics in Mahayuti Alliance

The Mahayuti coalition’s success underscores its dominance in Maharashtra politics. However, with multiple stakeholders in the alliance, the selection of the Chief Minister and the power-sharing arrangement has drawn significant attention.

BJP’s Dominance:

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the coalition, bagging 132 seats, reflecting its strong grassroots support and ability to recover from earlier setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena:

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s performance, winning 57 seats, solidified its position within the alliance, giving it a crucial role in the state’s governance.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP:

Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP added to the coalition’s strength with 41 seats, further ensuring a stable majority.

Challenges for the Maha Vikas Aghadi

The Congress-led MVA, comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), faced a crushing defeat.

Congress recorded its worst-ever performance with just 16 seats.

recorded its worst-ever performance with just 16 seats. Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) secured a meager 10 seats.

secured a meager 10 seats. Uddhav Thackeray’s UBT faction managed to win only 20 seats.

The defeat marks a significant shift in Maharashtra’s political landscape, with the MVA struggling to regain its footing against the Mahayuti alliance’s consolidated strength.

The Road Ahead for Maharashtra

As the Mahayuti coalition prepares to form the next government, all eyes are on the leadership decision. Eknath Shinde’s assertion that the decision will be made soon has quelled speculation about internal disputes. The alliance has reiterated its commitment to addressing the people’s mandate and delivering stable governance.

With the BJP’s dominance, the Shiv Sena’s relevance, and the NCP’s contributions, the next government is expected to focus on:

Accelerating development projects.

Strengthening infrastructure.

Addressing pressing issues like farmer welfare and industrial growth.

Conclusion

The decision on Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister is imminent, with the Mahayuti alliance signaling strong coordination and a shared vision for the state’s future. Eknath Shinde’s leadership during the transition period and the BJP’s electoral strength highlight the coalition’s stability and readiness to deliver on its promises.

As Maharashtra awaits the official announcement, the Mahayuti coalition stands poised to usher in a new era of governance, reflecting the aspirations of its electorate.