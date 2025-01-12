Maharasthra Voters Buried Politics of Betrayal Played by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray: Amit Shah

Shirdi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed on Sunday that Maharashtra’s decisive victory for the BJP-led MahaYuti coalition has restored the country’s political stability and has ended the politics of betrayal played by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Witnesses Stability After Long Periods of Instability

Shah reflected on the political instability Maharashtra faced during the years 1978 and 2024 but credited BJP workers for bringing stability by forming a robust government in 2024. He emphasized that the BJP’s success marked the defeat of those opposed to Hindutva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development-centric politics.

Targeting Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray for Their Betrayal

In his address, Shah criticized Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray for their past actions. He accused Pawar of betraying the people of Maharashtra in 1978 and asserted that the voters had taught him a lesson for his role in politics of betrayal. He also blamed Uddhav Thackeray for abandoning the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray in 2019, leading to his rejection in the 2024 elections.

Praise for BJP Workers and the Victory

The Home Minister commended BJP workers for their contribution to the party’s resounding win, calling them the true architects of the victory. He lauded the people of Maharashtra for rejecting dynasty politics and supporting Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP as the “real” entities. Shah thanked the people for their decisive choice and congratulated BJP workers for their dedication.

Emphasis on BJP’s Strong Organizational Roots

Shah underlined the importance of BJP’s organizational strength in winning elections. He encouraged party workers to continue working hard to maintain the momentum of the BJP-led MahaYuti’s victory, focusing on local and civic body elections. He urged workers to ensure that BJP remains strong from the Panchayat to Parliament level.

BJP’s Achievements and Future Commitments

Shah highlighted the party’s achievements, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and providing houses to 4 crore poor people. He also stated that left-wing extremism would be eliminated by 2026.

Praises Devendra Fadnavis and Criticizes Sharad Pawar

Shah also praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his leadership in the election victory. He assured that Fadnavis would work to make Maharashtra drought-free within five years. He criticized Sharad Pawar for failing to address the ongoing drought and farmers’ suicides despite his long association with agriculture and the cooperative sector.

BJP-led NDA’s Growing Strength and Disintegration of INDI Alliance

Shah emphasized that the BJP-led NDA was growing stronger, while the INDI Alliance was disintegrating. He expressed confidence in BJP’s victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and called on party workers to be ready for celebrations on February 8.