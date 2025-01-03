Maldives a Key Pillar of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar emphasized on Friday that Maldives continues to be a “concrete expression” of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Speaking during his meeting with Abdulla Khaleel, the visiting Maldivian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar highlighted the close ties between the two nations, particularly India’s consistent financial support to the Maldives during challenging times.

“We have increased our engagements in various sectors, and I want to emphasise that India has always stood by the Maldives. You are a concrete expression of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” Jaishankar said during discussions at Hyderabad House, New Delhi.

India-Maldives Sign MoU for Development Projects

During the meeting, both nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects under Phase-III. These projects will be funded through India’s grant assistance. The discussions also followed up on the agreements made during the State Visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in October 2024, focusing on further progress in the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar also welcomed the recent framework agreement signed to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and stressed the continued collaboration in various sectors between the two countries.

Maldives Values India’s Timely Assistance

Maldivian Foreign Minister Khaleel, in his remarks, acknowledged India’s crucial role as the “First Responder” to Maldives during emergencies, emphasizing the timely financial assistance India extended in critical times. He reaffirmed the Maldives government’s commitment to strengthening ties with India under the Joint Vision for India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

Highlighting the year 2025 as significant for Maldives-India relations — marking 60 years of diplomatic ties — Khaleel emphasized that the countries’ relationship is built on mutual understanding, respect, and a shared commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

Transformative Development Assistance from India

Khaleel further acknowledged India’s assistance in the development of Maldives, calling projects such as the Greater Male Connectivity Project transformative. This project, he said, is set to positively impact the Maldivian economy and improve infrastructure in the region.

“On the development front, assistance from India has been transformative. The Greater Male Connectivity Project is a shining example,” Khaleel added.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties for Regional Growth

The visit by Khaleel is seen as a key step in continuing the high-level engagements between India and Maldives. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that these engagements are part of India’s effort to deepen ties for mutual benefit, with a focus on the Indian Ocean region. The visit also aligned with India’s Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which aims to foster greater cooperation and growth in the region.

Khaleel, appointed as Maldives’ Foreign Minister in September 2024, also acknowledged India’s significant role in his country’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with India providing critical support for the tourism-dependent nation’s revival.

Strengthening the Maldives-India Partnership

The Maldives-India relationship continues to grow stronger with the adoption of the ‘Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’ during President Muizzu’s visit. Both countries are committed to enhancing their collaboration across various sectors, marking a new chapter in the enduring partnership between India and Maldives.

Khaleel’s visit is expected to further solidify these ties, ensuring continued growth and cooperation between the two nations for the benefit of their peoples and the broader Indian Ocean region.