Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Telangana Government’s Welfare Achievements

Hyderabad: Recalling the struggles against the Nizam’s autocratic rule and the sacrifices of heroes that led to Telangana attaining statehood in united India, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the government’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people through democratic governance.

Speaking on the occasion of Praja Palana Day, Mallu Bhatti said that the people’s government under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is moving forward with a strong democratic spirit, ensuring welfare and development across all sections of society.

He highlighted several initiatives that are transforming lives across Telangana:

Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme is empowering women and filling their lives with hope.

is empowering women and filling their lives with hope. Sanjeevini Rice Scheme is helping reduce poverty in vulnerable communities.

is helping reduce poverty in vulnerable communities. Green energy initiatives are being expanded to promote environmental sustainability.

are being expanded to promote environmental sustainability. Aarogya Telangana is providing free corporate-style healthcare for the people.

is providing free corporate-style healthcare for the people. Indiramma Housing Scheme is delivering safe and quality homes, while irrigation projects are helping fields flourish.

is delivering safe and quality homes, while irrigation projects are helping fields flourish. World-class free education is laying a strong foundation for future generations.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the government’s dedication to implementing every promise made to the people, raising living standards, and ensuring that every scheme brings positive change so that even the poorest citizens can live with dignity.

He concluded by emphasizing that the government, for the people and with the people, is determined to further expand the benefits of democracy in Telangana, and extended his greetings on Praja Palana Day, wishing continued support and blessings from the citizens.