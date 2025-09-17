CM Vows Historic Overhaul of Telangana’s Education System, Promises Brighter Future for Youth

Hyderabad: An important review meeting was held in Telangana on the formulation of a new education policy. The meeting emphasized the need for fundamental reforms in the state’s education system to ensure high-quality education for children from poor and middle-class families.

The Chief Minister stated that he is personally committed to raising the standard of education in Telangana and is prepared to face any challenge in this regard. He stressed that the proposed new education policy should not only bring changes to the education system but also serve as a means of poverty eradication.

Highlighting the role of Osmania and Kakatiya Universities in the past, he noted that every year nearly 1.10 lakh engineering students graduate, but only 15% secure employment due to the lack of quality and skill development. “Education is the only path to eradicate poverty, and this new policy will be designed with that goal in mind,” he said.

Also Read: Fresh Twist in Telangana Group-1 Exam Row: TGPSC Moves Division Bench

The Chief Minister assured that suggestions and advice from educationists, teachers, and intellectuals would be incorporated so that the new policy becomes a model not just for Telangana but for the entire nation. He further expressed his vision of ensuring a brighter future for the state’s 73 lakh youth.

He clarified that fundamental changes will be introduced from Class 1 to Class 12. “If any decision is needed for the welfare of society in the education sector, I am ready to take it,” he said.

The review meeting was attended by MLC Kodandaram, K. Keshwa Rao, Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Akunnoori Murali, Sripal Reddy, AVN Reddy, Malik Kumaraiah, several educationists, Vice Chancellors of all universities, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, and Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. Balakishta Reddy, among others.