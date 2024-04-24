Crime

Man killed by wife’s relatives over wedding gift to his sister

A man was killed allegedly by his wife's relatives after an argument broke out over a wedding gift of an LED TV and a gold ring to his sister, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Man killed by wife's relatives over wedding gift to his sister
Man killed by wife's relatives over wedding gift to his sister

 Barabanki (UP): A man was killed allegedly by his wife’s relatives after an argument broke out over a wedding gift of an LED TV and a gold ring to his sister, police said on Wednesday.

Related Stories
Elderly woman found living with grandson’s body for 10 days
Man killed in celebratory firing at wedding in Bihar
Minor rape victim in UP ends life after delay in police action
UP: Parents kill daughter for refusing to return to her husband.
Man killed in Delhi after political debate turns ugly 

Five people, including the victim’s wife and brother were detained in the case, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Kshama Mishra called her brother and a few other relatives at her home in Kadarabad after an argument broke out between her and her husband Chandra Prakash Mishra.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Fatehpur Dr Binu Singh said that Chandra wanted to gift his sister an LED TV and a gold ring as a wedding gift on April 26. However, his wife, Kshama opposed it.

When Chandra questioned Kshama’s relatives’ interference in the matter, they allegedly thrashed him with sticks and seriously injured him, the CO said.

As police received the information, they reached the spot and rushed Chandra to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The accused are being interrogated and further investigation is underway, he added.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button