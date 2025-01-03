Man Miraculously Survives After Being Trapped Between Two Moving Buses (Shocking Video Goes Viral)

Chennai: An unbelievable incident in Tamil Nadu’s Pakkot Town has left witnesses astonished. A man attempting to cross the road found himself trapped between two moving buses, creating a heart-stopping moment for everyone present.

The incident occurred when the buses were passing dangerously close to each other. The man somehow ended up between the two vehicles, and for a few seconds, it seemed inevitable that he would sustain severe injuries or worse. However, miraculously, both bus drivers applied the brakes just in time, averting a major accident.

Also Read: Land Regularization Scheme Faces Backlash Over Delays

A Miraculous Escape

Despite the terrifying circumstances, the man escaped unscathed. Neither were his bones broken, nor did he suffer any visible injuries. Moments after the incident, the man managed to step out from between the buses, leaving onlookers in awe. Many described it as nothing short of a miracle.

Witnesses React

Eyewitnesses were left stunned by the incident. They remarked that such accidents often result in severe injuries or even fatalities, but this man was incredibly fortunate. Those present at the scene expressed relief over his safety and quickly offered him water and support.

A Lesson in Road Safety

This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of exercising caution while crossing busy roads, especially in areas with heavy traffic or large vehicles.

Not only is this a story of extraordinary luck, but it also serves as a warning to others: always follow traffic rules and prioritize personal safety to avoid such potentially disastrous situations.