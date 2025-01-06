Manish Sisodia Targeted Again? Kejriwal Predicts Fresh CBI Raids

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would soon conduct a raid at the residence of senior party leader Manish Sisodia.

Citing “reliable sources,” Kejriwal made this assertion as Delhi prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, with the Election Commission expected to announce the poll schedule shortly.

Growing Political Tensions in Delhi

Kejriwal’s allegations come amidst increasing political friction. All major parties—AAP, BJP, and Congress—have already declared their candidates for the 70 Delhi assembly seats. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the capital’s citizens twice in the first week of January, signaling the BJP’s focus on the elections.

No Immediate Response from CBI or BJP

Neither the CBI nor the BJP has issued an official statement responding to Kejriwal’s claims. However, Kejriwal accused the BJP of resorting to desperate measures ahead of the elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal expressed confidence that the BJP would lose the upcoming assembly elections. He also suggested that more raids and arrests targeting AAP leaders were imminent, alleging these actions were part of a larger political strategy by the BJP.

Sisodia’s Alleged Involvement in Excise Policy Case

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and excise minister, is embroiled in the excise policy case currently under investigation by the CBI. He was arrested in March 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering linked to the Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy. Sisodia spent 17 months in jail before being released in August 2023.

Kejriwal Defends AAP

Arvind Kejriwal stood firm in defending his party, claiming that AAP is a “diehard honest party.” He asserted that investigative agencies have failed to find any evidence against AAP leaders and would continue to find nothing in the future.