Manu Bhaker to Lead India’s Squad at Asian Shooting Championship 2025

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has officially announced the Indian squads for a string of upcoming international shooting competitions, with Olympian Manu Bhaker spearheading the senior team at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship (ASC). The event will be held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, from August 16 to 30, 2025.

Manu Bhaker Competing in Dual Events

Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic bronze medallist, continues to demonstrate her dominance in Indian shooting. She is the only shooter selected for two individual events — the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol at the Asian Shooting Championship. Her inclusion underlines her status as one of India’s top shooting talents.

Star-Studded Senior Squad Announced

India’s senior squad features 35 elite shooters competing across 15 events, including three mixed-team categories. Notable inclusions are:

Rudrankksh Patil – Former men’s air rifle world champion

– Former men’s air rifle world champion Anjum Moudgil – Olympian, women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

– Olympian, women’s 50m rifle 3 positions Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Olympian, men’s 50m rifle 3 positions

– Olympian, men’s 50m rifle 3 positions Saurabh Chaudhary – Olympian, men’s 10m air pistol

– Olympian, men’s 10m air pistol Kynan Chenai – Veteran shooter, men’s Trap

ISSF World Cup and Junior Squads Also Announced

Alongside the ASC squad, NRAI also revealed squads for:

ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Ningbo, China (September 7–17)

(September 7–17) Junior squads for the 16th ASC and

for the 16th ASC and ISSF Junior World Cup in New Delhi (September 24 – October 2)

Prominent athletes like Esha Singh, Mehuli Ghosh, and Kiran Ankush Jadhav appear in both senior and junior categories, albeit in different events. Other big names like Swapnil Kusale and Rahi Sarnobat are also part of the Ningbo World Cup squad.

Unique Changes in Junior Teams

The junior squads feature a minor but notable shuffle. Olympian Raiza Dhillon replaces Mansi Raghuvanshi in the junior women’s skeet team for the New Delhi ISSF World Cup. Meanwhile, Mansi remains part of the junior ASC squad, while Raiza will also compete in the senior ASC team.

Current Performance at World Cup Shotgun in Lonato

India’s international shooting season is already underway with the ongoing World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy. Indian shooters Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon performed well on day one, putting themselves in promising positions.