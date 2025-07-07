Owaisi’s Warning Came True in Telangana—Will Bihar Prove Him Wrong?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned Sonia Gandhi that creating Telangana would bolster the rise of the BJP—a forecast that materialized, with the BJP now holding eight of Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats.

2014 UPA Exit Cemented Owaisi’s Political Independence

Following purported “communal” action by Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh against AIMIM members, Owaisi withdrew support from the UPA. He rebuffed a return coverture in 2014 arranged by Digvijaya Singh, choosing instead to expand AIMIM’s footprint independently from Congress.

AIMIM Seeks Secular Alliance in Bihar—but Is Rebuffed by RJD

In 2025, AIMIM made its overture to Join the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand secular alliance) in Bihar, led by RJD’s Lalu Yadav, to prevent vote-splitting among Muslim voters. Owaisi authorised Bihar MLA Akhtarul Imam to lead talks, but RJD rejected the offer, with MP Manoj Kumar Jha declaring AIMIM a “BJP’s B-team.”

Secular Camp Skeptical Amid Electorate Shifts

Secular leaders caution that Owaisi’s influence has stagnated brightly in Hyderabad yet dimmed elsewhere. They worry that AIMIM’s engagement in BJP-friendly rhetoric, including backing Modi’s Operation Sindoor and condemning Pakistan-based terrorists, reinforces perceptions that the party leans right.

Owaisi’s Timely Terror Response Boosted Muslim Unity—but Didn’t Win Secular Trust

Owaisi’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and efforts to defuse communal fallout cemented his leadership among Muslims. Yet, his vocal support for the Modi administration left secular partners wary, afraid of political backlash and divided allegiances.

Political Implications: Will Owaisi Realign Before Bihar Elections?

RJD’s refusal to ally with AIMIM could reshape Muslim vote distributions in Bihar. Owaisi’s challenge now lies in convincing secular parties of his party’s autonomy and commitment to anti-BJP unity—or risk losing ground in key battleground regions.