Massive Fire Breaks Out in Kukatpally

A major fire accident occurred last night in Prashanth Nagar, Kukatpally, at a factory that manufactures plastic glasses and paper plates. The fire, which broke out due to an accidental blaze, spread rapidly within the premises.

Firefighters Swiftly Contain Flames

Upon receiving the alert, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and successfully brought the fire under control before it could spread further. Their timely intervention prevented severe damage to surrounding areas.

Workers Escape Unharmed

Seeing the raging flames, factory workers immediately ran out, averting a major disaster. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited.