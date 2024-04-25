MBT Decides Not Contest Lok Sabha Polls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a recent announcement, the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has opted out of participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, scheduled for May 13.



Party president Majeedullah Khan, also known as Farhath Khan, cited the current nationwide and local situation as the driving force behind their decision.



Addressing the media during a press conference, Khan emphasized the party’s commitment to the community’s welfare, stating, “For the benefit of the community, we are not contesting the elections.”



The decision, reached after consultation with party leaders, reflects a willingness to prioritize broader concerns over electoral pursuits.

Khan further explained that despite potential electoral success, estimated at around 2 lakh votes, the party is prepared to make sacrifices for the greater good.



Notably, earlier speculations suggested that MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan might run for the Lok Sabha seat, following his competitive performance in the recent Assembly elections.



Despite the setback, the MBT remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the interests of the community amidst evolving political landscapes.