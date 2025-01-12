Medak: Gangrape of Mentally Challenged Woman Uncovered During CCTV Investigation of Cattle Theft

A mentally challenged woman was gangraped in Medak’s Ramanthapur village, uncovered through CCTV footage during a cattle theft investigation. Police have arrested the three accused and are conducting a thorough investigation.

Medak: A horrifying incident of gangrape involving a mentally challenged woman came to light accidentally after police scanned CCTV footage while investigating a cattle theft case in Ramanthapur village of Masaipet mandal. The incident occurred three days ago and has since sent shockwaves through the local community.

Shocking Discovery

Police were reviewing CCTV recordings near Hamsa Dhaba in Ramanthapur following a cattle theft complaint filed by a villager. To their horror, the footage revealed a mentally challenged woman being gangraped by three men. Acting swiftly, the police launched an investigation into the heinous crime.

Victim’s Condition and Support

Due to her mental condition, the victim has been unable to recall the traumatic incident. She was immediately taken to a Bharosa centre, where she is receiving the necessary care and support. Bharosa centres provide counseling and rehabilitation for victims of sexual assault and abuse.

Arrest and Interrogation

The three accused have been identified and taken into custody. They hail from different regions—two from Toopran and Chegunta mandals and one from Bihar. Police officials have confirmed that the suspects are being interrogated, and further details will be revealed upon the completion of the investigation.

Community Outrage and Call for Justice

This despicable act has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding swift and strict action against the perpetrators. The police have assured the public that justice will be served, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals in the area.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

This incident underscores the importance of community vigilance and the role of CCTV surveillance in uncovering crimes. Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement promptly.

The Medak police have pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice and to provide all possible support to the victim as she recovers from this horrific ordeal.