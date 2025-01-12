Telangana Government Issues Guidelines for Rythu Bharosa Scheme

The Telangana government has issued guidelines for the Rythu Bharosa scheme, set to launch on January 26. Farmers will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually for cultivable lands registered under the Bhu Bharati system, with payments made via Direct Benefit Transfer.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued new guidelines for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which is scheduled to be rolled out on January 26. This initiative is designed to provide crop investment support to farmers across the state.

Financial Assistance for Farmers

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, farmers will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually as crop investment support. However, the financial assistance will only be available for cultivable lands registered under the Bhu Bharati system, a newly introduced land revenue system. Non-cultivable lands will not be eligible for support.

Support for Cultivators Under the Forest Rights Act

The guidelines also ensure that farmers who are recognized under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act will be eligible to receive investment support under the scheme. This inclusion aims to cover a wider group of farmers across the state.

Grievance Redressal and Implementation Process

To ensure smooth implementation, the Telangana government has empowered District Collectors to handle grievances related to the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The money under the scheme will be directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, managed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Transition from Rythu Bandhu to Rythu Bharosa

Rythu Bharosa will replace the previous Rythu Bandhu scheme, introduced by the former BRS government. Under the old scheme, farmers were receiving Rs 10,000 per acre annually. The new guidelines aim to improve the targeting of financial support and eliminate past misuse.

Chief Minister’s Remarks on Past Misuse

At a recent conference with District Collectors, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy criticized the previous government for large-scale misuse of public funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He pointed out that payments were made for non-agricultural lands, including real estate, mining, and canal lands. Reddy stressed that such mistakes must be avoided in the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Collectors’ Responsibility

The Chief Minister further emphasized that District Collectors will be responsible for ensuring that only eligible farmers receive the Rythu Bharosa assistance. He urged Collectors to strictly exclude non-agricultural lands from the scheme to prevent any misuse of funds.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme is expected to benefit thousands of farmers in Telangana, providing them with much-needed support for crop investments and ensuring more effective targeting of assistance.