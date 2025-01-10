Mercedes-Benz India to Launch 8 New Models and 20 New Touchpoints in 2025

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz India is set to unveil at least eight new models in 2025, continuing its growth trajectory in the Indian luxury car market. The company has already registered its highest-ever sales of 19,565 units in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for premium cars in India’s rapidly growing economy.

Mercedes-Benz India Expands Product Portfolio and Touchpoints

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz India, confirmed that the brand’s strategy for 2025 focuses on expanding its product portfolio and enhancing its presence across the country. As part of its ambitious roadmap, Mercedes-Benz India plans to invest Rs 450 crore over the next three years to further strengthen its position in the market.

A key aspect of the brand’s strategy is expanding its retail network. The company plans to add 20 new touchpoints across India by the end of this year, bringing luxury car experiences closer to Indian consumers. This is part of the ongoing effort to meet the growing demand for premium vehicles.

Exciting Launches in 2025

Among the much-anticipated launches is the ‘AMG GLE 53 Coupe,’ which is expected to hit the market by Q2 of 2025. The new model lineup is expected to build on Mercedes-Benz India’s strong performance last year, which saw a 12.4% year-on-year growth.

The company’s success in 2024 was also fueled by new launches in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, with the EV share in its portfolio surpassing 6%, marking a 94% increase in year-on-year penetration.

Luxury Car Sales Driven by Rising Incomes

The increasing demand for luxury vehicles reflects India’s growing upper-middle-class consumer base, with a notable rise in the number of income taxpayers earning above Rs 1 crore annually. The strong sales performance is a testament to India’s status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Mercedes-Benz India’s Focus on High-End Vehicles

In 2024, Mercedes-Benz India introduced the ‘AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE’ model, featuring F1 hybrid technology, priced at Rs 1.95 crore. This move aims to strengthen its position in the high-end luxury car segment, particularly in vehicles priced over Rs 1.5 crore.

Key Highlights:

Mercedes-Benz India to unveil 8 new models in 2025.

Investment of Rs 450 crore in India over the next three years.

20 new touchpoints planned across India by year-end.

EV share in Mercedes-Benz India’s portfolio grew 94% in 2024.

Launch of the ‘AMG GLE 53 Coupe’ by Q2 2025.

With a focus on product innovation and expanding its reach across India, Mercedes-Benz India is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the luxury car segment.