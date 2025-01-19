Militants Strike in Balochistan: Police Post Torched and Weapons Looted

Islamabad: Armed militants launched an attack on a police officer checkpost on the outskirts of Turbat city in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, setting it ablaze and seizing official weapons and equipment.

The attack occurred on Saturday in Kech district, where the militants arrived on motorcycles, ransacked the checkpost, and set it on fire. According to police officials, the post was completely gutted, but no casualties were reported.

Details of the Attack

Equipment Seized: Militants took official weapons, radios, and other equipment from the police officers on duty.

Militants took official weapons, radios, and other equipment from the police officers on duty. Escape: Despite a swift response by police and Frontier Corps personnel, the attackers managed to escape before reinforcements arrived.

Despite a swift response by police and Frontier Corps personnel, the attackers managed to escape before reinforcements arrived. Search Operation: Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend those responsible.

Recent Incidents in Balochistan

Balochistan has witnessed continued unrest for nearly two decades, fueled by violence from Baloch nationalist groups who accuse the federal government of exploiting the region’s mineral resources. The federal authorities, however, deny these allegations.

In early January, a blast targeting a bus in Turbat killed four people and injured 32, highlighting the persistent security challenges in the region.

The Bigger Picture

Balochistan remains one of Pakistan’s most volatile provinces, grappling with insurgency, terrorism, and security challenges. The latest attack underscores the ongoing struggle between militants and government forces in ensuring stability in the region.