Telangana

Minister Konda Surekha Visits CM Revanth Reddy’s Residence to Tie Rakhi

Minister Surekha visited the Chief Minister’s residence to tie a rakhi to Revanth Reddy as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The occasion reflected the traditional spirit of the festival, which symbolises affection, trust and the bond of protection.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi28 August 2026 - 11:37
Minister Konda Surekha Visits CM Revanth Reddy’s Residence to Tie Rakhi
Minister Konda Surekha Visits CM Revanth Reddy’s Residence to Tie Rakhi

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Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha arrived at the residence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Minister Surekha visited the Chief Minister’s residence to tie a rakhi to Revanth Reddy as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The occasion reflected the traditional spirit of the festival, which symbolises affection, trust and the bond of protection.

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The minister extended her greetings to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and took part in the celebrations at his residence.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India as a festival symbolising the special bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters traditionally tying a sacred thread, or rakhi, on the wrists of their brothers.

The visit by Minister Konda Surekha marked a warm and traditional Raksha Bandhan celebration at the Chief Minister’s residence in Hyderabad.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi28 August 2026 - 11:37
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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