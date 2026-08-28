Minister Konda Surekha Visits CM Revanth Reddy’s Residence to Tie Rakhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha arrived at the residence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Minister Surekha visited the Chief Minister’s residence to tie a rakhi to Revanth Reddy as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The occasion reflected the traditional spirit of the festival, which symbolises affection, trust and the bond of protection.

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The minister extended her greetings to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and took part in the celebrations at his residence.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India as a festival symbolising the special bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters traditionally tying a sacred thread, or rakhi, on the wrists of their brothers.

The visit by Minister Konda Surekha marked a warm and traditional Raksha Bandhan celebration at the Chief Minister’s residence in Hyderabad.