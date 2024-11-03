Telangana

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Announces Distribution of Fine Rice

The Minister highlighted that the state has achieved a remarkable agricultural yield this monsoon season, producing 150 lakh metric tonnes of crops, the highest in the state's history.

Fouzia Farhana3 November 2024 - 17:55
Hyderabad: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that fine rice will be distributed to ration cardholders after the Sankranti festival.

Speaking at the inauguration of an integrated school in Gaddapally, Suryapet district, Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the needs of the community.

Also Read: Telangana to Ensure Adequate Electricity Production, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

This achievement reflects the hard work of farmers and the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies.

Reddy’s announcement of fine rice distribution comes as a relief for many families, and he urged the community to make the most of the agricultural benefits brought about by the favorable climate conditions. As the state celebrates the harvest festival of Sankranti, the Minister’s initiatives aim to ensure food security and support for the local population.

