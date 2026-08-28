Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha Tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha visited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and tied rakhi to him as part of the festival celebrations.

The ministers extended their Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Chief Minister, marking the occasion with the traditional ceremony that symbolises the bond of affection, trust and protection between brothers and sisters.

Minister Konda Surekha arrived at the Chief Minister’s residence, tied the rakhi to Revanth Reddy and left shortly afterwards.

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Minister Seethakka also participated in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations and tied a rakhi to the Chief Minister.

The occasion reflected the festive spirit of Raksha Bandhan, with the Telangana ministers sharing traditional greetings with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence.