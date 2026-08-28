Telangana

Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha Tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy

The ministers extended their Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Chief Minister, marking the occasion with the traditional ceremony that symbolises the bond of affection, trust and protection between brothers and sisters.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi28 August 2026 - 15:10
Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha Tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy
Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha Tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy

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Hyderabad: Telangana Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha visited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and tied rakhi to him as part of the festival celebrations.

The ministers extended their Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Chief Minister, marking the occasion with the traditional ceremony that symbolises the bond of affection, trust and protection between brothers and sisters.

Minister Konda Surekha arrived at the Chief Minister’s residence, tied the rakhi to Revanth Reddy and left shortly afterwards.

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Minister Seethakka also participated in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations and tied a rakhi to the Chief Minister.

The occasion reflected the festive spirit of Raksha Bandhan, with the Telangana ministers sharing traditional greetings with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi28 August 2026 - 15:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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