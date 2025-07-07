Hyderabad: Recovered Mobile Phones Worth ₹15.26 Lakh Handed Over by Balanagar Police
In a commendable effort to reunite citizens with their lost or stolen devices, the Balanagar Division Police have successfully recovered and returned 69 mobile phones with an estimated total value of ₹15,26,000.
CEIR Portal Helps Trace Missing Phones
The recovery was made possible through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a centralized platform that helps track and block lost or stolen mobile phones across the country. The police used the portal’s capabilities to trace and retrieve the devices from various locations.
Breakdown of Recoveries by Police Stations
The recovered mobile phones were traced from multiple police station limits within the Balanagar Division:
- 36 phones under Jeedimetla Police Station
- 23 phones from Sanathnagar
- 7 phones recovered by Balanagar Police
- 3 phones under Jagadgirigutta Police Station
This coordinated effort reflects the division’s active use of technology and commitment to solving cyber-related and theft cases.
Mobiles Returned to Owners in Jeedimetla
In a special event organized at the Jeedimetla Police Station, the recovered phones were formally handed over to their rightful owners by ACP Balanagar Sri Naresh Reddy. Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the police’s swift and efficient action.
Public Encouraged to Use CEIR for Lost Devices
Police officials encouraged the public to promptly report lost or stolen mobile phones and register complaints through the CEIR portal for quicker tracing. The initiative not only helps deter mobile theft but also builds public trust in the police system.