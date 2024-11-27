Mohammed Siraj’s Rise in IPL: A Journey from Sunrisers to Gujarat Titans

Mohammed Siraj, one of India’s premier fast bowlers, has made a remarkable journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since his debut in 2017.

From his initial days with Sunrisers Hyderabad to becoming a key player for the Gujarat Titans, Siraj’s evolution in the league has been nothing short of extraordinary. Known for his pace, accuracy, and determination, Siraj has solidified his reputation as one of the most lethal pacers in modern-day cricket.

Mohammed Siraj’s IPL Debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the 2017 IPL Auction, Mohammed Siraj caught the eye of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who picked him up for a substantial Rs 2.6 crore. Siraj, a raw and emerging pacer from Hyderabad, showcased his impressive pace and energy from the outset. Although his appearances for Sunrisers Hyderabad were limited, Siraj’s talent was evident, and his early performances garnered significant attention in the IPL. His pace and determination on the field made it clear that he was a bowler to watch out for.

However, Siraj’s stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad was short-lived, and he moved on to greater opportunities in the following seasons.

The Move to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

In 2018, Siraj was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the IPL Auction. This move marked a pivotal point in Siraj’s career, as he became a crucial part of the RCB bowling attack under the leadership of Virat Kohli. It was with RCB that Siraj’s skills truly flourished. He became known for his ability to bowl in pressure situations, with his pace and swing adding depth to the team’s attack.

One of Siraj’s most memorable moments came during the 2020 IPL season, where he made history by becoming the first bowler in IPL history to bowl back-to-back maiden overs in a single match. His remarkable feat not only earned him plaudits but also elevated his stature as one of the best pacers in the league. Siraj’s performances in RCB colors were consistently impressive, and he quickly became a fan favorite for his fierce competitiveness and skillful bowling.

Mohammed Siraj’s Move to Gujarat Titans

The most recent chapter in Siraj’s IPL career came during the 2025 IPL Mega Auction. With his growing reputation, Siraj became one of the most sought-after players, attracting fierce competition from several IPL franchises. Eventually, the Gujarat Titans secured his services for a massive Rs 12.25 crore.

Starting with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Siraj’s bidding war between Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans was intense. Ultimately, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious, securing Siraj for a significant price, a testament to his value as a premier pacer. Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bangalore chose not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card, which signaled the end of Siraj’s six-year association with the team. This move has raised expectations for Siraj, who is now set to lead the Gujarat Titans’ pace attack in the upcoming season.

Gujarat Titans’ Star-Studded Lineup for 2025

By joining Gujarat Titans, Siraj became part of a star-studded squad that boasts some of the biggest names in international cricket. Alongside Siraj, the team includes powerhouses like Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada, making Gujarat Titans one of the strongest teams in the league.

The Gujarat Titans’ 2025 squad includes:

Shubman Gill (c)

Jos Buttler

B. Sai Sudharsan

Shahrukh Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Nishant Sindhu

Mahipal Lomror

Kumar Kushagra

Anuj Rawat

Manav Suthar

Washington Sundar

Gerald Coetzee

Mohammad Arshad Khan

Gurnoor Singh Brar

Sherfane Rutherford

R. Sai Kishore

Ishant Sharma

Jayant Yadav

Glenn Phillips

Kareem Janat

Kulwant Khejroliya

With such a balanced team and a strong bowling attack, Siraj is poised to play a pivotal role in the Titans’ quest for the IPL title in 2025.

The Legacy of Mohammed Siraj in IPL

Mohammed Siraj’s IPL journey is a tale of hard work, determination, and consistent improvement. From his debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad to his rise as a key bowler for RCB, Siraj’s journey reflects his growth as a cricketer. His move to Gujarat Titans in 2025 is another milestone in his career, and with his experience and skill, he is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

As Siraj continues to impress with his performances for the Indian national team, particularly in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, his IPL career is also on the rise. Siraj’s inclusion in the Gujarat Titans squad adds tremendous depth to their pace attack, and fans can expect him to lead the charge for his new team as they look to contend for the 2025 IPL title.

With his aggressive pace and ability to bowl under pressure, Siraj has firmly established himself as one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket. The upcoming IPL season will be another exciting chapter in his IPL journey, as he takes on the challenge of leading Gujarat Titans’ pace attack with the hope of bringing the coveted IPL trophy to the franchise.

Conclusion: A Bright Future Ahead for Siraj and Gujarat Titans

Mohammed Siraj’s IPL journey has come a long way, and the 2025 season marks the next phase in his career. From his humble beginnings with Sunrisers Hyderabad to his standout performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Siraj has now found a new home with Gujarat Titans. As the 2025 IPL season approaches, cricket fans across the globe will be eagerly watching to see how Siraj performs and how the Gujarat Titans leverage his skills in their pursuit of the IPL trophy.