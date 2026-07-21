Murder in Hyderabad: History-Sheeter Stabbed to Death in Meerpet

Hyderabad: A history-sheeter was hacked to death in Meerpet area of Hyderabad on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Nandanavanam Suri, who was an accused in several cases including murders, was attacked near TKR College when he came there to attend the birthday celebrations of brother of his second wife.

The attacker sprayed pepper into Suri’s eyes before stabbing him repeatedly with a knife.

Suri suffered serious injuries. Locals shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The history sheeter was an accused in the murder of his first wife and brother-in-law Salman. Police suspect that he was stabbed to death by Afroz, brother of Salman.

According to police, the murder appears to be the fallout of a long-standing family feud. The cops alleged that Afroz was reportedly waiting for an opportunity to avenge the killing of his brother.

Afroz had allegedly planned the killing in advance, they suspect. When Suri came to Meerpet area to attend the birthday party, Afroz with the help of some others executed his plan, the police suspects.

Suri had many cases in Warangal, Hyderabad and Malkajgiri police commissionerates.

Hyderabad police had also imposed a city externment order against due to his criminal background.

Meerpet police registered the case and took up investigation. Police were probing the reasons for Suri’s killing.

Meanwhile, a human skeleton was found in Bowenpalli area in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Locals found skull and bones in bushes near a dairy farm and alerted the police. The skeletal remains were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for DNA test.

Police believe that the person may have died five years ago. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Earlier, in another incident in Khammam district of Telangana, a 35-year-old woman sustained stab injuries after her husband allegedly attacked her with a knife while she was lodging a complaint against him at a police station.

Police personnel immediately overpowered the accused and seized the knife. The incident occurred at Enkoor police station on Monday.

For more details: Munsif daily.com