Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala’s Haldi Ceremony Begins

The wedding celebrations of Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala have officially begun with their Haldi ceremony. The couple’s close friends and family gathered for this traditional pre-wedding ritual, marking the start of their joyous occasion.

Photos and videos from the Haldi function have already surfaced on social media, capturing the vibrant and festive atmosphere of the event. The couple, looking radiant in yellow attire, was seen surrounded by loved ones as they participated in the customs with smiles and laughter. The atmosphere was filled with fun and excitement, with everyone enjoying the colorful festivities and applying turmeric to the bride and groom.

Fans of the couple have been eagerly following their wedding celebrations, with more updates expected in the coming days. The wedding is set to be one of the most talked-about events in the entertainment industry. Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita’s relationship has garnered much attention, and their fans are excited to see their journey together unfold.

As the celebrations continue, the couple is expected to host more pre-wedding events, including a Sangeet and a grand wedding ceremony. Social media is abuzz with excitement, and fans are waiting for more glimpses of the couple’s special moments.