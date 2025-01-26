Nana Patole Questions ECI Over 76 Lakh Votes Cast Overnight in Maharashtra Elections

Mumbai: In a bold Republic Day address, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole launched a fierce attack on the Central and state governments, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democracy and manipulating constitutional institutions. He particularly targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI), raising serious questions about the “mysterious” 76 lakh votes cast overnight in the Maharashtra elections.

Patole Questions ECI’s Role in Maharashtra Elections

Patole stated, “We have repeatedly demanded an explanation from the Election Commission about the mysterious 76 lakh votes. The lack of response from the ECI suggests its complicity in undermining the democratic right to vote. It is becoming an extension of the BJP, working at the party’s behest. When people’s votes are being stolen, both democracy and the Constitution are under threat.”

Criticism of Government’s Alleged Control by Moneylenders

Patole criticized the government further, saying, “The government that was elected by the people no longer represents them. It is controlled by a handful of moneylenders.”

Controversy Surrounding Saif Ali Khan Case

Patole also commented on the controversy involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s alleged attacker, Shariful Islam. He accused authorities of arresting a “duplicate accused” and fabricating stories to cover up their failures. “Now, they have presented another accused who seems to be a fabricated scapegoat. Who is the real culprit?” Patole questioned.

Akshay Shinde Case: Allegations of a Fake Encounter

In another scathing remark, Patole spoke about the Akshay Shinde case, where the accused was allegedly killed in a staged encounter. He criticized the government and police for protecting the real culprits behind the incident. “The court has reprimanded the government and police for their actions, and the atmosphere was created to make it appear as though Akshay Shinde committed suicide,” he said. He also claimed that the school involved in the case had links to RSS members.

Deteriorating Law and Order in Maharashtra

Patole drew attention to the worsening law and order situation in the state, claiming that retired officers heading the police force were using law enforcement for political gains. “From Mumbai to Gadchiroli, the government’s hooliganism is evident. In fact, 65% of ministers in this government have criminal records,” he alleged.

Concerns Over Padma Awards and BJP’s Actions

Discussing the Padma Awards, Patole expressed concerns over attempts by constitutional officeholders, including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, to create religious hatred. He accused the BJP of disregarding constitutional values.

Criticism of AAP and Kejriwal

Addressing criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Rahul Gandhi, Patole dismissed the claims, calling AAP “the BJP’s B-team.” He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of lacking credibility, especially after being implicated in corruption cases.

Defending Gandhi Family’s Legacy

Defending the Gandhi family’s legacy, Patole stated, “The Gandhi family has sacrificed two lives for India’s unity. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra showcases his commitment to the nation. What has Kejriwal done? He promised a corruption-free Delhi but got caught in corruption cases. He has no moral ground to comment on the Gandhi family.”