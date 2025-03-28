Violence in Nandyal: Hijra Groups Fight Over Territory, Police Arrest 100

Nandyal: A violent altercation broke out between two hijra (transgender) groups in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, over disputes related to begging rights in the region.

The long-standing conflict between hijras from Panyam and Nandyal escalated into a full-blown clash near the Rural and Two-Town Police Stations, causing significant disruption in the area.

Begging Dispute Sparks Unrest in Nandyal

For some time, tensions had been simmering between the Panyam and Nandyal hijra factions over the right to collect alms in Nandyal. The Panyam group reportedly attempted to enter Nandyal for begging, which was strongly opposed by the local Nandyal faction.

The situation took a violent turn when members of both groups confronted each other near the Rural Police Station, leading to physical altercations, stone-pelting, and the use of chili powder as an attack tactic.

Chaos Erupts Near Police Stations

As the conflict intensified, members from both factions engaged in a dramatic showdown outside the Rural and Two-Town Police Stations. Witnesses reported that the hijras:

Threw chili powder at each other, causing distress and temporary blindness.

at each other, causing distress and temporary blindness. Hurled stones and engaged in physical attacks, escalating tensions.

and engaged in physical attacks, escalating tensions. Blocked roads, disrupting traffic and creating panic among local residents.

Police Intervention and Mass Arrests

Realizing the severity of the situation, the Nandyal Rural and Two-Town Police swiftly intervened. Law enforcement officers resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the warring groups. Following the intervention, around 100 hijras were taken into custody to prevent further violence and restore normalcy in the area.

Background of the Hijra Begging Dispute

The practice of begging by hijra communities is a deeply rooted tradition in many parts of India, where they often seek alms at traffic signals, markets, and during auspicious occasions such as childbirth and weddings.

However, disputes over territorial control of begging areas have led to violent clashes among different hijra factions in several cities, including Nandyal.

The recent clash is believed to be part of a larger territorial dispute where the Panyam hijra group sought to expand its begging zones into Nandyal, leading to resistance from the existing hijra community in the town.

Impact on Local Residents and Authorities

The unprecedented public brawl between hijra factions has raised serious concerns among local residents and authorities. The sudden outbreak of violence:

Caused fear and panic among the public, with many shopkeepers shutting down their businesses temporarily.

among the public, with many shopkeepers shutting down their businesses temporarily. Disrupted traffic and daily life near the police stations, forcing authorities to divert commuters.

near the police stations, forcing authorities to divert commuters. Highlighted the need for stronger regulations to address hijra territorial disputes and prevent future conflicts.

Authorities’ Response and Future Measures

Following the mass arrests, the Nandyal police have launched an investigation to identify the key instigators of the clash. Authorities are now considering implementing measures to:

Regulate begging practices in the region and prevent territorial conflicts.

in the region and prevent territorial conflicts. Engage community leaders to mediate disputes and maintain peace.

to mediate disputes and maintain peace. Strengthen law enforcement presence in sensitive areas to deter future violence.

