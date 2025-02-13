Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park Implements Emergency Protocols as Bird Flu Spreads Across India

Hyderabad: In response to the growing threat of avian flu across the country, the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad has taken significant preventive measures to protect its animals from the virus. Eggs and chicken have been removed from the diet of the zoo’s animals, including the carnivores, following the widespread outbreaks of bird flu in various regions of India.

Measures Taken to Safeguard the Animals

To prevent the potential spread of the virus, the zoo authorities have ceased the supply of eggs, chicks, and raw chicken, which were previously a primary food source for the carnivores, particularly the big cats. On average, the zoo had been providing 60-70 kg of raw chicken every day. Instead, the animals are being offered alternative food, such as beef, with approximately 300 kg being procured daily. Mutton is provided to sick animals, while pork is offered to animals that may lose their appetite for beef.

Zoo Authorities on High Alert

The zoo, spread over 380 acres and home to over 1,400 animals, including birds and reptiles, is closely monitoring the health of all its residents. Officials have confirmed that the premises are being regularly sanitized, and antiviral medications and antibiotics are being administered to the big cats as a precautionary measure.

“We have the situation at the zoo under control, and we are continuously monitoring reports of bird flu outbreaks across the country,” said an official from the Nehru Zoological Park.

Avian Flu Outbreaks in Telangana and Other States

The bird flu outbreak has been reported in several districts of Telangana, as well as in neighboring states such as Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. In response to the growing concern, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) issued a circular advising all zoos to be prepared for potential outbreaks and to follow the National Action Plan for the Prevention, Control, and Containment of Avian Influenza.

Consultations with Wildlife Experts

The CZA has also recommended that zoos consult with the Centre for Wildlife, ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (Bareilly) for technical advice on wildlife management, disease control, and diagnosis to effectively manage the risks associated with avian influenza.

With the safety of its animals as a priority, the Nehru Zoological Park continues to take all necessary precautions to prevent any impact from the ongoing bird flu crisis.