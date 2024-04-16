Middle East

Netanyahu says smart response needed to Iranian attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly said at a private meeting with ministers from his Likud party that Iran's missile attack must be followed by a smart response.

Iran should have to wait nervously to see when the backlash will come, as Israel did before the attack late on Saturday evening, according to a report by Kan radio station.

The broadcaster reported, citing a high-ranking official, that Israel has promised to inform the US before launching a counterattack, in order to give US troops in the region time to prepare for any Iranian retaliation.

