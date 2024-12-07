New Delhi Union Cabinet Approves Rithala-Narela-Nathupur Corridor for Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV with ₹6,230 Crore Outlay

In a landmark decision to enhance connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), New Delhi Union Cabinet Approves, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor under the Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project. The project, with a budget of ₹6,230 crore, aims to strengthen intercity connectivity between Delhi and Haryana.

Also Read: Riyadh Metro Launches with Support in Six Global Languages

Key Highlights of the Rithala-Kundli Corridor

Project Cost : ₹6,230 crore

: ₹6,230 crore Length : 26.463 kilometers

: 26.463 kilometers Completion Timeline : 4 years from the sanction date

: 4 years from the sanction date Implementing Authority : Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Number of Stations : 21 (all elevated)

: 21 (all elevated) Connectivity Boost: Links Delhi with Haryana, reducing congestion and promoting sustainable transport

Extending the Reach of New Delhi Union Cabinet Approves

The Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor is an extension of the existing Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala Red Line. Once completed, it will enhance connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi, including Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini, while seamlessly integrating with Haryana’s Nathupur (Kundli).

Regional Impact

Delhi Metro’s Fourth Extension into Haryana : The corridor will mark Delhi Metro’s fourth expansion into Haryana, following successful operations in Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh .

: The corridor will mark Delhi Metro’s fourth expansion into Haryana, following successful operations in . Enhanced Interconnectivity: It will connect Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) to Nathupur in Haryana, ensuring smoother transit across three states.

Environmental and Economic Benefits

The Cabinet emphasized the environmental and economic advantages of the new corridor:

Reduced Road Congestion : By diverting vehicular traffic to metro services, road congestion will see a significant decline.

: By diverting vehicular traffic to metro services, road congestion will see a significant decline. Lower Pollution Levels : With fewer motor vehicles on the roads, air pollution in the region will reduce substantially.

: With fewer motor vehicles on the roads, air pollution in the region will reduce substantially. Economic Growth: Better connectivity will spur economic activities, especially in Narela and Kundli, promoting development in these regions.

New Delhi Union Cabinet Approves Phase-IV: Progress and Vision

Ongoing Projects

The Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor is a part of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV expansion, which includes:

Three Priority Corridors spanning 65.202 kilometers and 45 stations, of which over 56% of construction is complete. Two additional corridors, totaling 20.762 kilometers, which are currently in the pre-tendering phase.

Completion Timeline

The Phase-IV Priority Corridors are expected to be operational in stages by March 2026, transforming public transport across the NCR.

Delhi Metro: Current Operations and Future Potential

With an average of 64 lakh passenger journeys daily, Delhi Metro continues to be the backbone of urban transport in the region. Its highest-ever passenger count was 78.67 lakh on November 18, showcasing its importance in addressing the city’s transit needs.

Metro Reach in Haryana

Currently, Delhi Metro connects the national capital to several parts of Haryana:

Gurugram

Ballabhgarh

Bahadurgarh

The addition of Nathupur in Haryana will further strengthen this vital infrastructure network.

Future Outlook

The Rithala-Kundli corridor aligns with the government’s vision of creating a sustainable, interconnected, and accessible public transport system. The investment reflects the commitment to:

Promoting urban mobility solutions .

. Reducing the dependence on private vehicles.

Supporting economic growth in peri-urban areas.

Social and Commuter Benefits

The upcoming corridor will benefit multiple stakeholders:

For Commuters

Shorter travel times between Delhi and Haryana.

Affordable and comfortable transport options.

For Businesses

Boost in trade and commerce in regions like Kundli and Narela.

Increased footfall for local enterprises.

For the Environment

Significant reduction in carbon emissions .

. Contribution to India’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Challenges and Solutions

Potential Challenges

Land Acquisition : Securing land for elevated stations and tracks.

: Securing land for elevated stations and tracks. Execution Delays: Adhering to the four-year timeline amidst unforeseen hurdles.

Proposed Solutions

Efficient collaboration between central and state governments.

Advanced project management strategies by DMRC.

Delhi Metro: A Role Model for Urban Mobility

As one of the largest metro systems in the world, Delhi Metro continues to set benchmarks in operational excellence, passenger convenience, and sustainable urban mobility.

Conclusion

The Union Cabinet’s approval of the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor marks another milestone in Delhi Metro’s journey towards expanding its network and fostering sustainable urban development. With an estimated budget of ₹6,230 crore, this project not only promises to enhance regional connectivity but also aligns with India’s broader vision of green and efficient public transportation systems.