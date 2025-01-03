New Ration Card Application – Announcement Expected Soon in Telangana

Hyderabad – A large number of residents in Hyderabad are eagerly awaiting the announcement for new ration cards, and their wait is about to come to an end. Authorities have confirmed that the process for the New Ration Card Application will begin after Sankranti, and applicants will soon be able to submit their requests.

Officials estimate that nearly 100,000 applications will be submitted from the city. Currently, there are 639,506 ration cards in the Hyderabad district, and officials from the Department of Urban Services anticipate an increase of about 15 to 20 percent in this number. Under the Chief Rationing Officer of Hyderabad, there are currently 365 ration shops, with 66 vacancies for dealers.

Authorities have clarified that applications for the new ration cards can only be submitted once the eligibility criteria set by the government are determined. A significant decision regarding the New Ration Card Application is expected next week.