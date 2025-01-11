New Ration Cards: Will January 26 Mark the Beginning or Another Delay?

Hyderabad: The wait for new ration cards continues to test the patience of the people in Telangana. Despite repeated announcements by ministers and MLAs since the Congress government came into power, beneficiaries have been left waiting for over a year. These ration cards now seem like an unfulfilled promise for the needy.

Also Read: Land Regularization Scheme Set for Rapid Implementation Across Telangana

Under the “Prajapalana” program, the government invited applications for welfare schemes, receiving:

10 lakh applications for new ration cards.

for new ration cards. 11.33 lakh applications for modifications to existing cards.

However, even after a year, no action has been taken on these applications, leaving beneficiaries disappointed.

Key Points of the Current Situation:

Existing Ration Cards:

Telangana currently has around 90 lakh white ration cards, benefiting 2.81 crore people. Recent Ministerial Announcements: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, announced in a public event at Hasanabad that new ration cards would be issued from January 26 .

. Minister P. Srinivas Reddy echoed a similar timeline. Lack of Progress:

Despite these announcements: No clear guidelines for issuing ration cards have been prepared.

for issuing ration cards have been prepared. No survey or groundwork has started.

Sub-Committee Formation and Delays:

To address this issue, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy formed a sub-committee in August 2024, consisting of:

Chairperson : Minister for Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy.

: Minister for Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy. Members: Minister for Health, Damodar Raj Narasimha, and Minister for Revenue, P. Srinivas Reddy.

The committee has held several meetings but has yet to submit a final report or roadmap for the distribution of new ration cards.

Public Concerns:

Beneficiaries are questioning when the committee will submit its report and when the cards will finally be issued.

Contradictory statements by ministers—some promising issuance from January 26 and others suggesting delays until March—have caused confusion and disappointment among the public.

Growing Criticism:

This delay has led to rising frustration and criticism of the government. Many accuse the administration of misleading the people with empty promises while failing to deliver tangible results.

Call for Clarity:

The government must urgently release a clear timeline and guidelines for issuing new ration cards to address public concerns and restore confidence in its commitment to welfare programs.