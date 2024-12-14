New Study Links Paracetamol to Digestive, Heart, and Kidney Side Effects

A recent study from the University of Nottingham, UK, revealed findings concerning the long-term use of paracetamol among older adults. The study, published in Arthritis Care and Research, suggests that the common over-the-counter medication, widely used for mild-to-moderate pain relief, may be linked to serious side effects in the digestive tract, heart, and kidneys in people aged 65 and above.

Paracetamol Use Increases Health Risks in Older Adults

Paracetamol, often considered a safe and effective drug for managing osteoarthritis and fever, has been associated with a 24% increased risk of peptic ulcer bleeding and a 36% higher risk of lower gastrointestinal bleeding. The study also found that repeated paracetamol use is linked to a 19% increase in the risk of chronic kidney disease, a 9% higher chance of heart failure, and a 7% increase in hypertension.

This research highlights the potential dangers of prolonged paracetamol use, especially in older adults who are already at higher risk for drug-related complications. Despite being recommended as a first-line treatment for osteoarthritis due to its accessibility and safety profile, paracetamol’s minimal pain-relief effect, particularly for chronic conditions like osteoarthritis, is now being questioned.

Also Read: Brace for the Chill: Minimum Temperatures in Telangana to Drop Below 4°C

The Study’s Findings and Methodology

The study analyzed health records from 1,80,483 individuals aged 65 and over who were repeatedly prescribed paracetamol (more than two prescriptions within six months) and compared their health outcomes with those of 4,02,478 individuals of the same age who had never been prescribed paracetamol repeatedly. The data gathered from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink-Gold covered a period from 1998 to 2018 and provided insights into the long-term effects of paracetamol on older adults’ health.

Growing Concerns About Paracetamol’s Effectiveness

While paracetamol has been a go-to medication for treating pain, recent studies have raised concerns about its overall effectiveness. A 2016 study published in The Lancet found that paracetamol did not provide sufficient pain relief or improve physical function in patients with knee and hip osteoarthritis, challenging its status as the first-line treatment for such conditions.

Expert Opinion on Paracetamol Use in Older Adults

Lead researcher Dr Weiya Zhang, from the University of Nottingham’s School of Medicine, stated, “Given its minimal pain-relief effect, the use of paracetamol as a first-line painkiller for long-term conditions such as osteoarthritis in older people needs to be carefully considered.” The study’s findings suggest that alternatives may need to be explored for managing chronic pain, particularly in ageing populations who are more vulnerable to side effects.

Implications for Medical Guidelines

The findings of this study could lead to a reconsideration of current medical guidelines that recommend paracetamol as a first-line treatment for osteoarthritis in older adults. Healthcare professionals may need to explore alternative treatments to mitigate the risks associated with the long-term use of paracetamol in elderly patients.