NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi: Following are the top stories at 1:30 pm:

NATION:

ELN30 ELECTIONS-AS-MODI

Came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019, guarantee in 2024: PM

Nalbari (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that he went to people with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024.

ELN14 ELECTIONS-CONG-SP

PM is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Ghaziabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged the electoral bonds scheme was the biggest “extortion scheme” in the world and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “champion of corruption”.

DEL10 SAME SEX-COMMITTEE

Panel under cabinet secretary set up to look into issues of queer community

New Delhi: The Centre has set up a committee under the cabinet secretary to look into the queer community’s issues, including measures needed to ensure there is non-discriminatory access to services and that they do not face threats of violence.

DEL11 ED-SOREN CASE-LD ARREST

ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made four fresh arrests in connection with the alleged illegal land grab-linked money laundering case against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and others, official sources said on Wednesday.

DEL13 JK-BOAT CAPSIZE-SEARCH

Kashmir boat tragedy: Search on for the missing

Srinagar: Rescuers searched the Jhelum waters on Wednesday for three people who went missing after a boat capsized in the river the day before, claiming six lives, officials said.

MDS1 KL-AIRPORT-RELIGIOUS PROCESSION

Flights to be halted for 5 hours on Apr 21 at airport for religious procession

Thiruvananthapuram: Flight services from the international airport here will be suspended for five hours on April 21 for the smooth continuation of the holy ‘Painkuni Arattu’ procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple across the runway, TIAL said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS:

DEL7 BIZ-LD VIL-ANCHOR BOOK ALLOCATION

Ahead of FPO, Vodafone Idea garners Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors

New Delhi: Just ahead of its mega FPO opening to public investors, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has announced closure of its anchor book allocation, raising about Rs 5,400 crore from marquee global as well as domestic investors, according to a statutory filing by the telco.

FOREIGN:

FGN4 US-RAGHURAM RAJAN

India not reaping benefits of demographic dividend: Raghuram Rajan

Washington: India is not reaping the benefits of demographic dividends, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, emphasising that there is a need to focus on improving the human capital and enhancing their skill sets. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 US-INDIA-PAK-TERROR

Encourage India, Pakistan to find resolution via talks: US on alleged anti-terror ops across border

Washington: Quizzed about reported statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on crossing borders to kill terrorists, the Biden administration said the US would not involve itself on the matter but “encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and find a resolution through dialogue”. By Lalit K Jha