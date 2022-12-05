Europe

Blast at airfield near Russia’s Ryazan kills 3 people

"There was an ignition of a fuel truck as a result of an explosion. According to preliminary information, nine people were injured, three of them died," the services said.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 December 2022 - 14:57
0 172 Less than a minute
Blast at airfield near Russia's Ryazan kills 3 people
Blast at airfield near Russia's Ryazan kills 3 people

Moscow: Three people were killed and six more were injured as a fuel tanker caught fire at an airfield near the Russian city of Ryazan, the emergency services said.

“There was an ignition of a fuel truck as a result of an explosion. According to preliminary information, nine people were injured, three of them died,” the services said.

Related Articles
Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 December 2022 - 14:57
0 172 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button