NIA detains youth from Maharashtra to probe ‘links’ with JeM

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday detained a youth from Maharashtra's Amravati district on suspicion of having links with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), police said.

12 December 2024
Amravati (Maharashtra): The National Investigation Agency on Thursday detained a youth from Maharashtra’s Amravati district on suspicion of having links with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), police said.

A raid was conducted last night at Chhaya Nagar in the district after the NIA received information that the youth was in contact with the banned JeM for the past six months, they said.

The youth was apprehended and was being questioned by the central agency, the police said without giving more details.

The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at 19 locations as part of a probe into a conspiracy by JeM to radicalise youths and spread terror in India, officials said.

The searches were being conducted in three states, including Uttar Pradesh, and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

PTI
