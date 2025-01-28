NIA Raids 20 Locations in Tamil Nadu Linked to PFI Case

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive raids in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai and Chennai districts on Tuesday. The operation, which began at 3:30 a.m., targeted 20 locations, including 15 in Mayiladuthurai and five in Chennai.

Teams from Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Police to execute the raids efficiently.

Focus on Banned Organization PFI

The raids were conducted in connection with ongoing investigations into activities related to the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned Islamic fundamentalist organization.

The Central government outlawed the PFI in 2022 due to its alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The NIA has previously undertaken similar operations in Tamil Nadu, focusing on areas such as Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Madurai, primarily targeting former members of the outlawed group.

The latest operation underscores the agency’s commitment to dismantling networks associated with extremist organizations.

Link to 2019 PMK Leader Ramalingam’s Murder

The current raids are reportedly connected to the 2019 murder of Ramalingam, a leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Thanjavur. Ramalingam was allegedly killed on February 5, 2019, by PFI members for opposing forced religious conversions among underprivileged communities.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against 18 individuals linked to this case, marking significant progress in its investigation.

Earlier NIA Operations in Tamil Nadu

This is not the first time the NIA has carried out raids in Tamil Nadu. On September 24, 2024, the agency raided 12 locations, including Chennai, Kanyakumari, and Pudukottai, as part of its probe into the recruitment activities of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HUT).

The banned terror organization aims to establish an Islamic state governed by the constitution of its founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

Breakthrough in HUT Investigation

The NIA took over the HUT case from Tamil Nadu Police, achieving a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Aziz Ahamed (also known as Jaleel Aziz Ahmed) on August 31, 2024.

Aziz was apprehended at Bengaluru International Airport while attempting to flee the country.

Prior to this, Tamil Nadu Police had arrested six individuals linked to HUT on August 1, 2024, based on intelligence inputs.

Among the arrested were engineering graduate Hameed Hussain, his father, and his brother. They were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Further investigations led to the arrest of three more suspects during raids in Chennai and North Tambaram.

Recruitment Strategies and Radicalization Efforts

Authorities revealed that Hameed Hussain was the mastermind behind HUT’s recruitment operations in Tamil Nadu. He allegedly used social media platforms to promote the idea of an Islamic Caliphate and to criticize democratic governance.

Hussain’s online videos were instrumental in attracting young recruits to the extremist ideology.

The NIA’s investigations have since focused on identifying and dismantling such recruitment networks. The agency has intensified its efforts to curb radicalization activities and to safeguard national security.

Collaboration Across States

The success of these operations underscores the importance of inter-agency and inter-state collaboration. Teams from Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu played a pivotal role in executing the raids, highlighting the coordinated approach necessary to combat organized extremist activities.