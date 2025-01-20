NITI Aayog Nasscom Foundation to digitally empower one lakh lives in India

New Delhi: In a significant move toward digital inclusion, NITI Aayog and the Nasscom Foundation have partnered to digitally empower one lakh individuals across India.

This initiative, aligned with the Pradhan Mantri Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMDISHA), aims to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth in the country, with a special focus on marginalized communities.

Empowering Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)

The programme’s initial phase will target 60 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) blocks, providing critical digital literacy training and access to essential e-governance services.

This targeted approach aims to address the glaring disparities in literacy and digital access within these communities. According to the Tribal Development Report 2022, the literacy rate among PVTGs is just 47.7%, significantly below the national average of 77.3%.

By equipping these communities with foundational digital skills, the initiative seeks to improve access to opportunities and resources, promoting inclusive development.

Expanding Reach to Aspirational Blocks

After successfully empowering PVTG blocks, the initiative will expand to aspirational blocks across the country, ensuring no region is left behind in India’s digital transformation journey.

The programme aligns with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat, emphasizing inclusive growth and equitable access to technology.

Comprehensive Digital Literacy Training

Participants in the programme will undergo extensive training in:

Foundational Computer Skills : Basic computer operations, email, and document creation.

: Basic computer operations, email, and document creation. Cybersecurity : Awareness of online safety measures and secure digital practices.

: Awareness of online safety measures and secure digital practices. Effective Internet Usage: Skills to access e-governance services, financial platforms, and educational resources.

This holistic approach will empower participants, particularly women and youth aged 12 to 60, to confidently navigate the digital landscape, fostering long-term socio-economic growth.

Leadership Speaks: Bridging the Digital Divide

Jyoti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Nasscom Foundation, emphasized the transformative potential of digital literacy, stating:

“Technology is the driving force of progress and empowerment in today’s world. To achieve that growth, digital literacy becomes crucial in ensuring that India’s remotest communities, especially the marginalized PVTGs, have the power to pave the way for sustainable growth and prosperity.”

She further added, “The Aspirational Blocks Programme, in partnership with NITI Aayog, is not just about bridging the digital divide — it’s about deepening democracy and ensuring active participation in shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Building on Past Success: Aspirational Districts Programme

This initiative builds upon the success of Nasscom Foundation’s Aspirational Districts Programme launched in 2022.

The earlier programme established Digital Resource Centres across 55 aspirational districts in 23 states, demonstrating the impact of technology-driven initiatives in bridging the digital divide and empowering marginalized communities.

Why Digital Literacy Matters

Digital literacy is crucial for ensuring equitable access to opportunities in a rapidly digitalizing world. For PVTGs and other marginalized groups, gaining digital skills can unlock access to education, healthcare, financial services, and employment opportunities.

By addressing this gap, the initiative not only supports individual empowerment but also contributes to India’s broader socio-economic development goals.

Focus on Women and Youth

A core component of the programme is its focus on empowering women and youth within these communities.

By targeting participants aged 12 to 60, the initiative ensures the inclusion of individuals who can drive change within their families and communities. This approach fosters holistic growth and strengthens local economies.

Towards a Digital and Inclusive India

The partnership between NITI Aayog and Nasscom Foundation underscores the importance of collaboration in achieving India’s digital transformation goals. By focusing on PVTGs and expanding to aspirational blocks, the programme is a step toward building an inclusive digital ecosystem that leaves no one behind.