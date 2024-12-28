Nitish Reddy Breaks Records with Century on Melbourne Debut

Melbourne: In the Melbourne Test, Telugu youngster Nitish Reddy delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing his talent and resilience. Coming in at number eight, Nitish steadied the ship for his team, which was struggling at that point. While senior players were disappointing, Nitish took on the Australian bowlers confidently, impressing everyone with his remarkable batting skills.

Nitish scored his maiden Test century, hitting a six and nine fours. He brought up the milestone with a stunning boundary at 99 runs. His achievement moved the crowd, and his father, who was present in the stadium, became emotional and teary-eyed with joy. Nitish became the highest run scorer at number eight, a feat previously held by Anil Kumble.

Team Crosses 350 with Support from All-Rounders

Nitish was supported well by all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, allowing the team’s total to exceed 350 runs. Washington Sundar played a brilliant knock of 50 runs but was dismissed by Lyon. Bumrah, who came in after him, couldn’t make an impact.

At the current moment, Nitish Reddy is at the crease with 103 runs, while Mohammad Siraj, still at zero, is with him. India has scored 355 runs with nine wickets down.