Nitish Reddy Celebrates Half-Century in Pushpa Style, Video Goes Viral

Melbourne: Team India has found its footing again in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. After avoiding the follow-on, the Indian team is steadily closing in on Australia’s first-innings total. Rising star Nitish Reddy scored his maiden half-century against Australia and celebrated in style with a “Taggede Le” gesture inspired by the movie Pushpa. The celebration video has taken social media by storm.

Earlier in the day, Australia struck early, sending back Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to the pavilion. At that point, India’s chances of avoiding the follow-on seemed slim. However, Nitish Reddy stepped up, confidently facing the Australian bowlers with a mix of resilience and flair.

Nitish Kumar reddy PUSHPA mannerism with bat 😭🔥#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/15MhTJF39A — Musugu Donga (@MusuguDhonga) December 28, 2024

Nitish’s aggressive yet calculated batting kept the scoreboard ticking, while Washington Sundar provided crucial support at the other end. Together, the duo guided India to a total of 324 runs. Nitish remains unbeaten at 85, with Sundar supporting him at 39. India now needs 150 more runs to match Australia’s first-inning score.

Nitish’s entertaining celebration and gritty performance have won the hearts of cricket fans, marking him as a promising star for the future.