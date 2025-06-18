“No Phone, No Laptop!” — KTR Hits Back at ACB in Formula-E Case

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has stated that any decision regarding the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) demand to hand over his mobile phone and laptop in connection with the ongoing Formula-E case will be taken only after thorough consultation with his legal team.

ACB Seeks Personal Devices Amid Ongoing Investigation

The ACB has reportedly requested access to KTR’s personal devices as part of its investigation into the Formula-E event, which was conducted during KTR’s tenure as a minister. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in organizing the international racing event.

However, KTR’s lawyers maintain that the request for personal data lacks legal standing.

“The ACB has no right to ask for personal information from KTR, who was a minister at that time,” his legal team stated.

Formula-E Case Was a Government Decision, Not a Personal Matter

KTR’s legal team emphasized that the Formula-E event was a government-sanctioned initiative, executed entirely by the bureaucracy, and KTR had only a limited role in the process.

“All agreements signed with the respective companies are available to the government,” the lawyers said. “The case involves public transactions, not personal communication.”

Legal Stand: Article 21 and IT Act Cited to Defend Privacy Rights

KTR’s lawyers argued that demanding personal devices without a court order is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution and provisions under the IT Act.

“Investigating agencies cannot compel a citizen to submit personal devices unless it’s in public interest and authorized by a court,” they added.

They also pointed out that past court rulings have emphasized the privacy rights of individuals, stating that such investigative practices could be considered political harassment.

Political Overtones in the Investigation?

The BRS leadership has hinted that the ongoing probe may have political motivations, given the timing and nature of the inquiries. KTR is reportedly consulting with his legal advisors to decide the next legal steps based on constitutional and legal protections.